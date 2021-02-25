Tony Ferguson Working With Renowned Boxing Coach Freddie Roach

Tony Ferguson is now working with renowned boxing coach, Freddie Roach.

Ferguson, who is on a two-fight losing streak, is in need of a win and has been searching for different coaches. Although he has his own camp, Roach took to social media to post a picture of him working with “El Cucuy” which surprised many.

There is no question, Ferguson’s boxing and striking will only improve working with Roach. The legend is one of the best boxing coaches in the world and has worked with so many boxing world champions as well as helping out MMA fighters. His main pupil is Manny Pacquiao, who is one of the best boxers of all-time.

Tony Ferguson, as mentioned, is on a two-fight losing streak. He’s coming off a dominant decision loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 256. Before that, he suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title.

Prior to the two setbacks, Ferguson was expected to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed lightweight title. Yet, the pandemic forced El Cucuy to take the interim fight against Gaethje. He was also on a 12-fight winning streak with notable wins over Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, and Kevin Lee among others.

When and who Tony Ferguson will fight next is uncertain at this point.

