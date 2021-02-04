PFL Announces Welterweight & Light Heavyweight Roster for 2021 Season

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced the welterweight and light heavyweight rosters for the upcoming 2021 season.

The PFL will return to ESPN platforms (ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+) on April 23, and the welterweights and light heavyweights will be featured on the April 29 broadcast. The promotion announced the rosters for both divisions Wednesday in a press release.

The biggest name in the welterweight division is former Bellator welterweight champion and UFC legend Rory MacDonald. After coming up short in the 2019 Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix, MacDonald will now try his hand at the $1 million prize offered by the PFL. In order to claim this prize, MacDonald will have to get through last season’s prize winner Ray Cooper III as well as the 2018 season winner Magomed Magomedkerimov.

At light heavyweight, Emiliano Sordi will look to repeat as champion in 2021. Sordi won every single fight by stoppage in the 2019 season, and the 29-year-old may very well enter this year’s tournament as the favorite. Also in the light heavyweight tourney is former UFC vet and 2019 runner-up Jordan Johnson, Jordan Young, and UFC alums Chris Camozzi, Cezar Ferreira, and Tom Lawlor.

Below is the full list of the talent competing in the 2021 welterweight and light heavyweight season:

2021 Welterweight Roster

Nikolai Aleksakhin

Ray Cooper III

Rory MacDonald

Magomed Magomedkerimov

David Michaud

Sadibou Sy

Joao Zeferino

2021 Light Heavyweight Roster

Chris Camozzi

Cezar Ferreira

Marthin Hamlet

Jordan Johnson

Tom Lawlor

Smealinho Rama

Emiliano Sordi

Dan Spohn

Jordan Young

The 2021 PFL Season will begin April 23 on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in primetime. The rest of the regular season schedule dates are April 29, May 6, June 10, June 17, and June 25.

