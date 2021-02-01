Pitbull: Chandler Would KO Poirier The “Exact Same Way” He Did Hooker

Patricio Pitbull expects Michael Chandler to beat Dustin Poirier if they end up fighting.

After both Chandler and Poirier scored massive KO wins at UFC 257 many thought they would end up fighting one another. However, Poirier hasn’t shown much interest in it, but if it happens, Pitbull believes his former foe would KO Poirier.

“Michael Chandler’s performance in his UFC debut was great,” Freire said in an interview with MMA Fighting. “His opponent was great, but it felt like he was mentally unprepared to face Michael Chandler. He crumbled to his pressure and movement early. Many people thought [Chandler] wouldn’t stand with him, and he ended up knocking him out.

Michael Chandler Knocks Out Dan Hooker At UFC 257. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“If Dustin Poirier is his next opponent, I think he wins just as easily and the exact same way,” Pitbull later added. “It will be as vicious as his debut.”

For now, Chandler is still on cloud nine after his UFC debut and is awaiting his next fight. He cemented his case as a top-five lightweight and is likely in line for a big fight next time out.

Patricio Pitbull, meanwhile, is set to defend his featherweight title against Emmanuel Sanchez in the semifinals of the Bellator featherweight grand prix.

How do you think a fight between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier would play out?