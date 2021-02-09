Manager Provides Update On Frankie Edgar After KO Loss

UPDATE: Frankie Edgar has now issued a statement of his own regarding the KO loss.

Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of Frankie Edgar, has provided an update on his client following Edgar’s KO loss.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 18, Frankie Edgar looked to become 2-0 at bantamweight as he took on Cory Sandhagen. If the former lightweight champ won, it is likely he would’ve gotten a title shot. However, in just 28 seconds, Sandhagen landed a perfectly timed flying knee to KO Edgar.

Frankie Edgar was knocked out on impact and had a scary fall to the ground and was out of it for quite a bit. After the loss, Abdelaziz took to Twitter to say Edgar is doing well healthwise.

@FrankieEdgar Doing great Healthwise he just man refuse to lose 🙏🏾❤️ — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) February 7, 2021

“@FrankieEdgar Doing great Healwise he just man refuse to lose,” Abdelaziz wrote.

The good news here is that Edgar is doing well. It was obviously a scary knockout, but “The Answer” did get up and appeared to be back in it by the time Bruce Buffer announced the winner.

Frankie Edgar is still a top bantamweight but is 39-years-old, and it is hard to say if he can climb up the ranks and earn a title shot at 135lbs. The future UFC Hall of Famer is just 2-4 in his last six, with three of his losses coming by knockout. However, in his win over Munhoz, he proved he still can hang in the top-10.

What do you think should be next for Frankie Edgar?

Be sure to follow the MMA News Facebook Page for additional content & breaking news around the MMA world.