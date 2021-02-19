Kamaru Usman Vows To Add Masvidal To His Mystic Predictions List

Kamaru Usman is playing “No Games” when it comes to his vow to finish Jorge Masvidal if/when the two meet in the Octagon again.

One thing about Kamaru Usman that goes under the radar is the eerie accuracy of many of the predictions he has made over the years. Usman has maintained that he is not a trash talker but rather someone who merely states the facts, often before these facts even materialize.

So when he says that he is going to finish Jorge Masvidal, Usman insists that he’s not blowing smoke. It is just the latest of a line of predictions Usman has made that, not unlike Conor McGegor’s before him, have a tendency of coming true.

Kamaru Usman Issues Reminder Of Similar Predictions Coming True

After Jorge Masvidal and others dismissed Usman’s promise to put Masvidal away if the two meet again, Usman took the time to remind the public of his success rate when making that same vow.

“There’s only two times in my career when I said I was gonna finish somebody,” Usman began in a recent ESPN interview. “The first was Sergio Moraes. I said I was gonna finish him because they kept forcing that fight on me. That was the second time that I was offered that fight, and there was no way around it. So I said, ‘All right, I’ll take this fight, but I am going to knock this guy out because you guys won’t give me a top-10 guy.’ And what happened? I went out there and did that.

“The second time, the only other time, was Colby Covington. I said, ‘You have a big mouth. You’ve ran your mouth so much, I will finish you.’”

Among the criticisms that have been lobbed at Kamaru Usman most frequently is that he tends to usually fight with a safe, conservative fighting style instead of taking more risks. But in the above two fights, Usman was willing to take more chances in order to follow through with his promises, and he says the same would hold true if he faces Jorge Masvidal again.

Kamaru Usman Knocks Out Sergio Moraes At UFC Fight Night 116. Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

“Sergio Moraes was landing shots behind my head, behind my ear the whole time, the whole minute and a half or two minutes the fight went on,” Usman said. “He was landing shots behind the head and all of that. But hey, I was determined to do what I wanted to do, and I got it done.

Kamaru Usman Walks Off After Knocking Out Colby Covington At UFC 245. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

“Colby Covington landed a ton of shots, landed a lot of shots. I took a lot of risks. I could have taken him down, but I chose not to. I kept it where I wanted to keep it, and what happened? I went out there, and I did exactly what I said I was gonna do. So it’s my world in there. That’s what these guys don’t understand. I dictate what’s gonna happen.

“And with Masvidal, I think I didn’t go hard enough on him to where he, for some reason, is still running his mouth.”

A rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal has still not been finalized yet, but if Usman gets his wish, the two will coach the next season of The Ultimate Fighter against one another and the rematch would take place in the summer.

What do you think the likelihood is that Kamaru Usman would finish Jorge Masvidal in a rematch?