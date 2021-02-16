Kamaru Usman Meets With Dana White Immediately After Masvidal Callout

It appears Kamaru Usman is not wasting any time in moving forward with his plans to grant Jorge Masvidal another crack at the UFC welterweight championship.

All signs are pointing to Jorge Masvidal being granted an immediate rematch after losing a lopsided decision to Kamaru Usman at UFC 251. Following Usman’s third-round TKO of Gilbert Burns at UFC 258, he issued a post-fight interview for the ages, covering a wide range of topics: the emotion involved in fighting his close friend and former teammate, sending a message to his critics demanding respect, and shouting out his daughter in a beautiful close-out, which came immediately after the biggest headline-maker of the interview: his callout of Jorge Masvidal.

Kamaru Usman Takes Apparent Action After Masvidal Callout

Kamaru Usman doubled down on the callout in the UFC 258 post-fight press conference and vowed to put “Street Jesus” in a coffin if they meet again. Usman expressed doubt that Masvidal would agree to the fight based on the way the negotiations went for UFC 251, but Masvidal’s management immediately pitched the idea of coaching The Ultimate Fighter opposite Usman, an idea that Usman himself had entertained prior to UFC 258.

With team Masvidal apparently in, Kamaru Usman and his management wasted absolutely no time in meeting with Dana White Monday, with Usman hinting that a deal was being made to rematch Masvidal.

“Big Boy Business Being Done with the Bossman @danawhite #ShotCallers #AndStill”

I’m feeling generous!!! — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) February 15, 2021

“I’m feeling generous!!!”

Jorge Masvidal was quick to respond to Usman’s tweets, further stoking the flames of a possible fight announcement on the way.

You feeling generous and I’m feeling gooned out. I’m taking everything. What’s yours is mine #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 15, 2021

“You feeling generous and I’m feeling gooned out. I’m taking everything. What’s yours is mine #supernecessary”

Jorge Masvidal’s choice of words is interesting, as it mirrors a phrase that Kamaru Usman quoted Gilbert Burns as saying which Usman took personally. Following UFC 251, Masvidal predicted that there would be no trash talk if he and Usman were to meet again. There isn’t even any word of a formal contract being issued for the rematch yet, and that forecast from Masvidal has already been disproven.

