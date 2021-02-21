Fighters React To Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis At UFC Vegas 19

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis a typical heavyweight fight.
The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 19 event on Saturday night (February 20, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
As seen in the fight, Lewis landed some solid strikes in the early portion of the first round, but Blaydes quickly took over and stunned him a few times. It ended in the second round, Blaydes had gone for a takedown, but stuffed it. Despite that, he landed some follow-up shots. However, Lewis caught him with an uppercut moments later and Blaydes went down with Lewis still firing away.
It looked like Blaydes got caught when he was going for a takedown. After the fight, Lewis called out Jon Jones since he’s likely fighting the winner of Stipe vs. Francis 2 next month.
This was an important contest for both guys. Originally, they were supposed to fight last November, but the fight got pushed back due to Blaydes testing positive for COVID-19.
Lewis took on Aleksei Oleinik last August in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX. This is where he picked up a second-round TKO win. Lewis was coming off a pair of decision wins, over Ilir Latifi and Blagoy Ivanov heading into that fight. On the flip side, Blaydes was riding a four-fight winning streak, having defeated Justin Willis, Shamil Abdurakhimov, Junior dos Santos, and Alexander Volkov.
Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:
