Dustin Poirier: Max Holloway Is A Better Boxer Than Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier has shared his honest opinion on who he believes is a better boxer between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway.

There is perhaps no man on the UFC roster who is more qualified than Dustin Poirier to compare and contrast Conor McGregor and Max Holloway. Poirier is the only man in the UFC (and all of MMA for that matter) to have fought both men twice. All in all, Poirier did well in his fights with these former champions, winning three of the combined four fights he’s had against them, with two of the wins being stoppages.

Who Is The Superior Boxer: McGregor or Holloway?

Following Dustin Poirier’s victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 257, he has been the talk of not only MMA but also the mainstream sports media. One of the rounds “The Diampond” has made during his media rounds is on legendary boxing commentator Fred Atlas’s podcast “THE FIGHT.” During the appearance, Atlas put Poirier on the spot in asking who Poirier believes is a better boxer between McGregor and Holloway. Poirier gave a brief, yet well-thought-out assessment.

“Conor’s definitely the better puncher,” Poirier told Atlas. “It seems like Max puts things together and is in position to throw combinations better. I think Max Holloway.”

Max Holloway recently set the record for significant strikes against another high-level striker in Calvin Kattar on UFC ABC 1, so that is one piece of evidential support to Poirier’s opinion. Holloway himself gave his opinion about how his striking compares to other fighters, shouting that he was the best boxer in the UFC in between punches to Kattar!

Max Holloway Lets Calvin Kattar Know His Opinion on Who Is The UFC’s Best Striker. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Teddy Atlas has seen boxers of all levels for decades, including the great Muhammad Ali also put on showcases on ABC. And when providing his own expert opinion, Atlas seemed to co-sign Poirier’s take on the subject.

“To Dustin’s point picking Holloway, I think in his mind, same as mine, he’s seen that the guy has more of the complete package – the consistency of all the elements it takes to be a great boxer,” Atlas said.

Who do YOU think is a better boxer between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway?