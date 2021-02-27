Dustin Poirier: Conor McGregor Doesn’t Deserve Lightweight Title Shot

Dustin Poirier is growing more excited at the prospect of a trilogy fight against Conor McGregor but not enough to agree with the idea of it being for a world title.

Both Dustin Poirier and the McGregor camp have not wavered about being interested in a trilogy fight. Recent reports have revealed that progress has been made on the fight materializing and that it is being targeted for the summer. In an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast Friday, Poirier pulled back the curtains a bit on the negotiation process.

“We’re just trying to get the right deal structured,” Poirier said. “This is going to be a big fight. He knocked me out, (and) I knocked him out. The trilogy. For sure one of the biggest fights this year, but maybe of all time. … I don’t directly talk to them. They talk to my manager, Rob Roveta. We try to put ourselves in the best position to sit at the table with them and have a legit conversation about getting this fight booked. We’re trying to structure the right deal, and when that happens, the fight will be on. Until then, we’ll see.”

Dustin Poirier Doesn’t Think McGregor Deserves Title Shot

One thing Dustin Poirier will not be asking for is that the lightweight championship be on the line in the trilogy. Poirier has been open about his primary goal of becoming a UFC champion, but he also has alluded to only wanting a title fight if it’s against a worthy opponent.

Dustin Poirier Walks Away Victoriously At UFC 257. Credit: UFC/Twitter

Poirier already disqualified the idea of fighting Michael Chandler for the title due to the former Bellator champion not earning the opportunity in his eyes. And even though McGregor’s team has called for the trilogy fight to be for the lightweight title, Poirier does believe McGregor is deserving, either.

“No, I don’t think (he should fight for a title),” Poirier said. “Conor’s been away so long. His last two fights at 155, he’s lost. So you can’t put him in there for a title fight. How could you justify doing that when you have guys like Oliveira?”

Dana White has already stated that a trilogy fight between Poirier and McGregor would not be for the title. Between that statement from White and the above statement from Poirier, it looks like Team McGregor will have to settle for a non-title trilogy fight.

Do you think Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 should be for the lightweight title?