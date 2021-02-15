Dana White Still High On Maycee Barber After UFC 258 Loss

Dana White is still high on Maycee Barber despite losing her second fight in a row at UFC 258.

In the co-main event of the pay-per-view card, Barber fought Alexa Grasso in her first fight since tearing her ACL last January in a loss to Roxanne Modafferi. Barber was still looking to become the youngest UFC champion but after her latest loss, that goal appears to be derailed. However, for Dana White, the UFC boss says he is still high on the 22-year-old.

“She’s a savage. She’s a savage. She’s one of the most ambitious and toughest young women that I’ve ever met,” White said at the UFC 258 post-fight press conference. “So I expect nothing but big things from her. She’s a baby still. She’s young. She’s got nothing but time.”

As White says, Maycee Barber is still very young and has yet to even hit her athletic prime. She is also still learning in MMA as she only has 10 pro fights under her belt.

For White, he knows Barber has a future in the UFC despite the back-to-back losses.

“I know she put this unbelievable pressure on herself to be a champion before Jon Jones, and it’s good to set goals for yourself,” White said. “But she’s a baby, she’s got nothing but time, and she’s only going to get better.”

Maycee Barber will no doubt need to win her next fight whenever that may be.

