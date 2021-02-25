Covington: Masvidal Is A Coward For Using False Six Days’ Notice Excuse

Colby Covington is joining Gilbert Burns in calling out Jorge Masvidal for citing his six days’ notice as a key reason behind his loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 251.

Following his loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 251, Jorge Masvidal made it clear at the post-fight press conference that he was not going to make any excuses, yet could not help but share his belief that he would have performed better with more than six days’ notice. In the weeks following the event, however, Masvidal has frequently made mention of the six days’ notice, and it has not gone unnoticed by some of his welterweight peers.

Covington & Burns Cry Foul Over Masvidal Mentioning Six Days’ Notice

Gilbert Burns recently came out and echoed some of Masvidal’s original conference, which is that once you agree to a fight, you surrender the right to make any excuses. And now, friend turned foe Colby Covington is echoing Burns’ comments but is providing a much lengthier explanation for why Masvidal’s six days’ notice narrative is unacceptable.

“That fight goes the same way every single time, guys. Let’s not make no mistakes,” Covington said in a recent interview with Submission Underground. “Malki and ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal are saying, ‘Oh, if we have a full camp,’ what are you talking about, dude? You were putting pictures all over fuckin’ Instagram and social media. You’re with Bo Nickal, this good wrestler and you were spooning with him for three or four months before the fight.

Kamaru Usman Scores A Takedown On Jorge Masvidal At UFC 251. Credit: Zuffa LLC

“And then Dustin Poirier says before he fights Hooker that you were in his training camp and you were training hard for that fight. So you got no excuse that you were on six days’ notice, man. Stop making excuses, man. The people see right through you, man. You’re everything you said you would never be, Jorge, and it’s sad to see, man. But I’m glad that me and the people have something in common and we can see right through you: a coward.”

Signs are suggesting that we will find out later this year if the fight will look the same or not, as we do not appear to be far off from a Usman/Masvidal 2 agreement being reached. If the bout is finalized, Masvidal will have ample notice to prepare and prove his doubters wrong, including his two biggest naysayers: Kamaru Usman and Colby “Chaos” Covington.

Do you agree with Colby Covington? Is Jorge Masvidal making a meritless excuse when he mentions the six days’ notice he had ahead of his fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251?