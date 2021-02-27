Saturday, February 27, 2021
Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 20

By Andrew Ravens
The final UFC Vegas 20 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion

The is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, February 27, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight showdown. Moving things along, Magomed Ankalaev vs. Nikita Krylov goes down in a light heavyweight fight. 

Rounding out the main card is Montana De La Rosa vs. Mayra Bueno Silva in a welterweight contest, Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera in a bantamweight bout, and Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom in a featherweight bout. 

According to oddsmakers, is a – favorite over, who is a + underdog. Other odds for the main card include being a + underdog against, who is a – favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Ciryl Gane (-265) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+225)
Magomed Ankalaev (-350) vs. Nikita Krylov (+290)
Mayra Bueno Silva (-140) vs. Montana De La Rosa (+120)
Jimmie Rivera (-150) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+130)
Alex Caceres (-210) vs. Kevin Croom (+175)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Alexander Hernandez (-185) vs. Thiago Moises (+160)
Angela Hill (-345) vs. Ashley Yoder (+285)
Sabina Mazo (-200) vs. Alexis Davis (+170)
Ronnie Lawrence (-160) vs. Vince Cachero (+140)
Dustin Jacoby (-185) vs. Maxim Grishin (+160)

