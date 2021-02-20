Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 19

The final UFC Vegas 19 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, February 20, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
The headliner will feature a slugfest with Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis in a showdown. Moving things along, Ketlen Vieira vs. Yana Kunitskaya goes down in a fight.
Rounding out the main card is Darrick Minner vs. Charles Rosa in a contest, Chris Daukaus vs. Aleksei Oleinik in a fight, Nassourdine Imavov vs. Phil Hawes in a bout, and Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall.
According to oddsmakers, Blaydes is a -420 favorite over Lewis, who is a +335 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Kunitskaya being a +230 underdog against Vieira, who is a -270 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Curtis Blaydes (-420) vs. Derrick Lewis (+335)
- Ketlen Vieira (-270) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (+230)
- Chris Daukaus (-160) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (+140)
- Phil Hawes (-105) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (+105)
- Tom Aspinall (-240) vs. Andrei Arlovski (+200)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)
- Danny Chavez (-145) vs. Jared Gordon (+125)
- Drakkar Klose (-175) vs. Luis Pena (+155)
- John Castaneda (-125) vs. Eddie Wineland (+105)
- Julian Erosa (-125) vs. Nate Landwehr (-105)
- Casey O’Neill (-145) vs. Shana Dobson (+125)
- Jamall Emmers (-240) vs. Chas Skelly (+200)
- Drako Rodriguez (-175) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (+155)
- Serghei Spivac (-245) vs. Jared Vanderaa (+205)