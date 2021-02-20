Saturday, February 20, 2021
Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 19

By Andrew Ravens
UFC Twitter

The final UFC Vegas 19 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, February 20, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis in a showdown. Moving things along, Ketlen Vieira vs. Yana Kunitskaya goes down in a fight. 

Rounding out the main card is Darrick Minner vs. Charles Rosa in a contest, Chris Daukaus vs. Aleksei Oleinik in a fight, Nassourdine Imavov vs. Phil Hawes in a bout, and Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall. 

According to oddsmakers, Blaydes is a -420 favorite over Lewis, who is a +335 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Kunitskaya being a +230 underdog against Vieira, who is a -270 favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Curtis Blaydes (-420) vs. Derrick Lewis (+335)
  • Ketlen Vieira (-270) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (+230)
  • Chris Daukaus (-160) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (+140)
  • Phil Hawes (-105) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (+105)
  • Tom Aspinall (-240) vs. Andrei Arlovski (+200)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

  • Danny Chavez (-145) vs. Jared Gordon (+125)
  • Drakkar Klose (-175) vs. Luis Pena (+155)
  • John Castaneda (-125) vs. Eddie Wineland (+105)
  • Julian Erosa (-125) vs. Nate Landwehr (-105)
  • Casey O’Neill (-145) vs. Shana Dobson (+125)
  • Jamall Emmers (-240) vs. Chas Skelly (+200)
  • Drako Rodriguez (-175) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (+155)
  • Serghei Spivac (-245) vs. Jared Vanderaa (+205)

