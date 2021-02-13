Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller Off UFC 258, New Bout Order Revealed

Due to medical issues following weight-cut complications, Bobby Green will be unable to compete against Jim Miller at UFC 258.

MMA Fighting was the first to report the news that the fight has been canceled. Bobby Green was not cleared by doctors to compete at UFC 258 after collapsing following this afternoon’s UFC 258 weigh-ins. The fight would have been Green’s first pay-per-view main card bout since UFC 199 in 2016.

The UFC 258 card has been dealt its share of blows, namely the original co-main event between Chris Weidman and Uriah Hall being pulled due to a positive COVID test. This now makes the second fight to be pulled from the main card. The new-look UFC 258 lineup now includes the following bouts:

MAIN CARD

UFC Welterweight Championship Bout: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Gilbert Burns

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch

Brian Kelleher vs. Ricky Simon

Julian Marquez vs. Maki Pitolo

PRELIMINARY CARD

Anthony Hernandez vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Dhiego Lima vs. Belal Muhammad

Mallory Martin vs. Polyana Viana

Andre Ewell vs. Chris Gutierrez

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD

Gabriel Green vs. Phil Rowe

Miranda Maverick vs. Gillian Robertson

The main card for UFC 258 kicks off at 10:00 PM ET and will stream exclusively on ESPN+. The early prelims will stream on ESPN+ as well, and the main prelims will be broadcast on ESPN and stream simultaneously on ESPN+.

