BKFC 16 Knucklemania Results: Hart Defeats VanZant via Decision

BKFC 16: Knucklemania took place tonight, featuring the long-awaited bare-knuckle boxing debut of former UFC star Paige VanZant. VanZant would come up short in the main event against Britain Hart, with Hart getting the unanimous-decision victory after a back-and-forth fight.

The main card began with a bloody brawl in the women’s flyweight division between Charisa Sigala and Taylor Starling. Starling got the win via unanimous decision. Here is an image from the action:

MMA legend Chris Leben also fought his retirement fight on this card in what was a victorious showing against Quentin Henry. Leben scored the 1st-round KO to put a close to his fighting career.

Here are the full results from BKFC 16:

MAIN CARD

Britain Hart def. Paige VanZant via unanimous decision (live blog) | Highlights

Dat Nguyen def. Johnny Bedford via unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Chris Leben def. Quentin Henry via KO (R1)

Martin Brown def. Zach Zane via TKO (R2)

Lorenzo Hunt def. Rob Morrow via KO (R4)

John Chalbeck def. Greg Bono via KO (R3)

Haim Gozali def. John McAllister via KO (R2)

Dillon Cleckler def. Chris Jensen via KO (R1)

Taylor Starling def. Charisa Sigala via unanimous decision (50-43×2, 49-44)

Prelims

Travis Thompson def. David Morgan via TKO (R2)

Jarod Grant def. Brandon Lambert via KO (R3)

