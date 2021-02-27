Angela Hill vs. Ashely Yoder 2 Off UFC Vegas 20

Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder will not make the walk to the Octagon tonight for UFC Vegas 20.

Hill and Yoder agreed to the fight on just a week’s notice but the UFC announced on Saturday the fight is off due to COVID-19 protocols. The fight is expected to be rebooked for the March 13 card.

Angela Hill is coming off back-to-back controversial split decision losses to Michelle Waterson and Claudia Gadelha. Before that, the fan-favorite rallied off three straight wins over Loma Lookboonmee, Hannah Cifers, and Ariane Carnelossi.

Ashley Yoder, meanwhile, returned to the win column last time out with a decision win over Miranda Granger back in November. Before that, she lost two straight decisions to Livia Souza and Randa Markos.

Main Card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Nikita Krylov

Montana De La Rosa vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera

Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom

Prelims

Alexander Hernandez vs. Thiago Moises

Alexis Davis vs. Sabina Mazo

Vince Cachero vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Maxim Grishin vs. Dustin Jacoby

Be sure to stay locked to MMANews.com all night for complete coverage of UFC Vegas 20 which is headlined by Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Ciryl Gane.

Who do you think will win between Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder when they rematch on March 13?