WATCH: UFC Fight Island 8 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Fight Island 8 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny will collide in a welterweight clash. The co-main event will see a clash between Warlley Alves and Mounir Lazzez. action Vinicius Moreira will also be featured on the main card as he shares the Octagon with Ike Villanueva.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Fight Island 8 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 3 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Fight Island 8 post-fight press conference.