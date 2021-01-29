Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman Pushed Back from UFC 258 to UFC 261

UFC 258 has lost its co-main event after the rematch between Uriah Hall and Chris Weidman has been scrapped following a positive COVID test.

ESPN has reported that following a positive COVID test for Chris Weidman, his bout against Uriah Hall originally slated for the UFC 258 card on February 13 and is being targeted for the UFC 261 card in April. This now leaves the current UFC 258 lineup with 10 fights. The event will be headlined by Kamaru Usman defending his welterweight championship against Gilbert Burns.

Uriah Hall and Chris Weidman have faced off before. The two competed back in 2010 in the Ring of Combat promotion. Chris Weidman got his hand raised that night to deliver Hall the first loss of his professional career. Hall will have to wait a little bit longer to attempt to exact revenge on Weidman after this postponement. If he is successful in doing so, he would have won four consecutive fights and potentially put himself within two or so fights of a world title shot.

“Primetime” Uriah Hall

Chris Weidman is familiar with holding championship gold. Weidman’s victory over Hall in 2010 won him his first belt in the sport when he took home the Ring of Combat middleweight championship. Weidman would of course go on to claim the more prestigious UFC middleweight championship in one of the most memorable upsets in UFC history when he knocked out Anderson “The Spider” Silva at UFC 162. Weidman is currently ranked #11 in the division, and another victory over Hall would reposition him within the top 10.

With this bout now being targeted for UFC 261, the updated UFC 258 lineup is as follows:

UFC Welterweight Championship Bout: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso

Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Anthony Hernandez

Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin

Gabe Green vs. Phil Rowe

What are your thoughts on the current UFC 258 lineup?