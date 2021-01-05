UFC Returns To Network TV With UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar

The UFC will ring in 2020 by leaping into the new year with another stride deeper into the mainstream when the January 16 Fight Night takes place on the ABC network.

The inaugural UFC on ABC event will be headlined by former featherweight champion Max Holloway taking on Calvin Kattar in a fan-friendly scrap that should give both old and new viewers an enthralling MMA experience.

“We are excited to collaborate with ABC to televise the first UFC event of 2021, and the first-ever live UFC event on the ABC network,” said Burke Magnus, Executive Vice President of Programming and Original Content, ESPN. “UFC FIGHT ISLAND has captured the excitement and imagination of sports fans worldwide and what better way to start the year than by simulcasting the main card of UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar on ESPN+ and ABC.”

Max Holloway, AP Photo/Jose Juarez

This event will mark the first time the UFC has appeared on network TV since December of 2018 at the conclusion of its deal with FOX. After having success on the ESPN and ESPN+ platforms, the UFC will now venture into the biggest TV network under the Disney umbrella to begin 2021.

UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar takes place January 16, 2021 from Fight Island. You can view the full fight card below:

Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

Matt Brown vs. Carlos Condit

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang

Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese

Carlos Felipe vs. Justin Tafa

Joaquin Buckley vs. Alessio Di Chirico

Jacob Kilburn vs. Austin Lingo

David Zawada vs. Ramazan Emeev

Warlley Alves vs. Christian Aguilera

Phil Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Wu Yanan vs. Bethe Correia

Nik Lentz vs. Mike Grundy

Keep it locked on MMANews.com from additional updates on UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar in the days leading up to the event!