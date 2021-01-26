UFC Rankings Report: Many Changes, Including Michael Chandler’s Debut

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 257! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Conor McGregor falls to #15 on the pound-for-pound rankings after his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, causing Jan Blachowicz (#14) and Francis Ngannou (#13) to move ahead of him.

Women’s Pound for Pound: Carla Esparza moves up two spots to #13, and Cynthia Calvillo (#14) and Claudia Gadelha (#15) move down one spot.

Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez moves up two spots to #6 after her TKO of Amanda Ribas at UFC 257, causing Claudia Gadelha (#7) and Michelle Waterson (#8) to drop in the rankings. Ribas remains at #10.

Women’s Flyweight: Joanne Calderwood moves up to #6 after defeating Jessica Eye at UFC 257, and Viviane Araujo moves up two spots after beating Roxanne Modafferi at UFC Fight Island 8. Meanwhile, Eye (#8) and Modafferi (#9) both move down.

Women’s Bantamweight: Julianna Pena only moves up one spot to #6 following her UFC 257 victory over Sara McMann, which will not help her efforts to score a title shot against Amanda Nunes. Pena’s move caused Ketlen Vieira to drop one spot to #7.

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Many changes at flyweight. Kai Kara France moves up one spot to #7, Matt Schnell moves up to a tie with Rogerio Bontorin at #8 following Schnell’s win over Tyson Nam at UFC Fight Island 8. Tim Elliott moves up one spot to #11. Amir Albazi moves up two spots to #13 following his UFC 257 win over Zhalgas Zhumagulov. The final fighter in the rankings who moved up is Su Mudaerji, who went from unranked to #13 after defeating Zarrukh Adashev at UFC Fight Island 8. Moving down in the rankings are Rogerio Bontorin (#8), David Dvorak (#12), and Tyson Nam (#15).

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell (#13) and Ryan Hall (#14) swap places.

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier replaces Justin Gaethje as the #1 contender at lightweight, and Michael Chandler debuts in the rankings at #4, one spot ahead of Tony Ferguson who is ranked #5. Both changes come after Poirier’s and Chandler’s big wins at UFC 257. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor (#6) and Dan Hooker (#8) both drop two spots. Chandler’s arrival has caused all fighters ranked #9-15 to drop one spot.

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa moves up two spots up to #6 after defeating Neil Magny in the UFC Fight Island 8 headliner, which causes Tyron Woodley (#7) and Deman Maia (#8) to drop one spot. Vicente Luque also moves up one spot to #9 to become tied with Neil Magny.

Middleweight: Uriah Hall (#8) and Kelvin Gastelum (#9) swap places, and Brad Tavares moves up one spot to #13 after defeating Antonio Carlos Junior at UFC 257, causing Omari Akhmedov to drop to #14.

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura drops one spot to #15.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC 257?