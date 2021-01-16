UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar will collide in a featherweight clash. The co-main event will see a showdown between Matt Brown and Carlos Condit. Welterweight action will also be featured on the main card as Santiago Ponzinibbio shares with the Octagon Li Jingliang.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 6:15 p.m. ET. Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar post-fight press conference.