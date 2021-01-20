UFC Fight Island 8 Bonuses: Two Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC Fight Island 8 bonuses have been released.

The event took place inside Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Headlining the card was a clash between Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny. This fight saw Chiesa execute takedowns, but more importantly, was able to keep Magny down by smothering him. Magny looked good in the striking exchanges, but Chiesa controlled this fight with his takedowns. Chiesa got the decision win.

The co-main event saw more action between Warlley Alves and Mounir Lazzez. This fight saw Alves waste no time.

From the sound of the bell, he came straight at his opponent by throwing shots to the body and head. A few minutes passed by where they were exchanging in the clinch. Alves found success here by landing elbows and even a spinning backfist. Finally, with about two minutes left in the round, Alves connected with three brutal kicks to the body before finishing him off on the ground with strikes.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Fight of the Night: Mike Davis vs. Mason Jones

Performances of the Night: Warlley Alves and Umar Nurmagomedov

UFC Fight Island 8 Results: Neil Magny vs. Michael Chiesa

Were the right choices made for the UFC Fight Island 8 bonuses?