UFC 257 Loses Featherweight Tilt Between Shane Burgos And Hakeem Dawodu

UFC 257 has lost a key fight as Hakeem Dawdou is out of his fight against Shane Burgos.

MMAJunkie was first to report that Dawdou has been forced out of the bout with a shoulder injury. MMANews.com has since been able to confirm the report. As of right now, it is also uncertain if the UFC will replace Dawdou or if the fight will be rebooked for a later date.

Shane Burgos is coming off a decision loss to Josh Emmett in June in one of the best fights of 2020. Before that, he was on a three-fight winning streak with wins over Makwan Amirkhani, Cub Swanson, and Kurt Holobaugh. His only other loss in the UFC came at the hands of Calvin Kattar.

Hakeem Dawdou, meanwhile, is riding a five-fight winning streak after being upset by Danny Henry in his UFC debut. The Canadian defeated Zubaira Tukhugov at UFC 253 after defeating Julio Arce at UFC 244.

With Shane Burgos vs. Hakeem Dawdou being off the card, UFC 257 is now as follows: