Reyes vs. Prochazka Out, Rozenstruik vs. Gane In As Feb. 27 Headliner

There is a new main event for the February 27 Fight Night card, as Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka has been cancelled, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane now takes its place atop the card.

MMA Junkie has reported that the original February 27 headliner of Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka will no longer be taking place for undisclosed reasons. The UFC acted swiftly in finding a replacement for the bout, though, in two top-10 heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane. The bout between Rozenstruik and Gane was originally slated for March 13.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Credit: Getty Images

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is currently ranked #3 in the heavyweight division and has turned in an impressive 5-1 UFC résumé thus far in his two-year UFC career. Rozenstruik debuted with a knockout win over Allen Crowder in February 2019, and each victory he has earned since then have come by the same method. Rozenstruik has wins over UFC legends Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, and Andrei Arlovski, and he now sets his sights on another heavy hitter on the come-up: Ciryl Gane.

Ciryl Gane. Image Credit: UFC.com.

Ciryl Gane is currently flawless at 7-0, with a 4-0 UFC record. Gane has not seen any true adversity inside the Octagon yet, but he will be facing arguably his toughest test yet in Rozenstruik. Like his opponent, Gane also holds a TKO victory over Junior dos Santos, but both men are surely looking ahead instead of backward when they try to swing themselves into closer range of a UFC title shot.

With the new main event, the current lineup for the February 27 Fight Night card is as follows:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Nikita Krylov

Raphael Assuncao vs. Raoni Barcelos

Randy Brown vs. Alex Oliveira

William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield

Alexander Hernandez vs. Thiago Moises

Alexis Davis vs. Sabina Mazo

Hannah Cifers vs. Emily Whitmire

Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom

Montana De La Rosa vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Vince Cachero vs. Ronnie Lawrence

What is your prediction for the new February 27 main event between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane?