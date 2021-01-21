Michael Chiesa Explains Why He Called Out Colby Covington

Michael Chiesa has explained why he called out Colby Covington.

After Chiesa dominated Neil Magny at UFC Fight Island 8, “Maverick” had a timely callout of “Chaos” and many believe it makes sense. However, Chiesa knows it would be a tough matchup for him and that is why he wants to fight him.

“He’s the toughest matchup for me,” Chiesa said at the post-fight news conference. “Stylistically, that guy should beat me on any given Sunday. From a physical standout, from a mental warfare standpoint, there’s not a lot of boxes that you can check that favor me in that fight. But how can I say I want to be a champion if I don’t want to fight the best guys? Sometimes the best guys are the ones that are toughest for you stylistically.”

Chiesa also says it’s the hardest fight for him and he knows if he can get past Covington it will cement him as the top contender. If he loses, he knows it will prove to him he still has work to do.

Regardless, Michael Chiesa will likely get a top-ranked opponent next time out after this win. He is now 4-0 at welterweight and has proven he is a force to be reckoned with.