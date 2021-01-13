Max Holloway Brewing Something Special For National Audience

Max Holloway will be looking to convert a new batch of MMA fans when they tune in to UFC Fight Island 7 on January 16.

The UFC will be making its return to network TV when it airs UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Katter (UFC Fight Island 7) on January 16. A former world champion, Max Holloway is no stranger to the bright lights, but he considers this occasion to be unique. This consideration has led Holloway to promise something extraordinary for newer fans to match such a special occasion.

“I just can’t wait, I can’t wait to go out there. They just announced it is on ABC, we are going to be on National TV again,” Holloway told TSN ahead of his featherweight headliner against Kattar. “Someone just told me it has been like 20-plus years or something since ABC had any type of combat sports live on their network. I’m excited to be the one to bring it. This is the time, you are trying to get that special someone or your friend or family member into MMA, make sure they tune in on Saturday, I’m going to do something special. Make sure they watch and I will do the rest for you.”

Max Holloway Content Eliminating Sparring From Camp

Max Holloway connects with a right to Jose Aldo. Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

As the winner of six performance bonuses and the proprietor of one of the most fan-friendly fighting style in the UFC, Holloway’s promise carries a certain cache of credibility. And if Holloway does turn in the banner performance that he promises, it will have come without any live rounds leading up to the fight, which was the case heading into his most recent fight against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 251.

“I really loved how the last camp I didn’t spar,” Holloway said. “It opened my eyes. I get injured sparring a lot before fights and I felt great going inside that fight without sparring.

“… Sparring is like an ego trip. I understand you got to do something but you can figure out different ways to move and get it done. … During the whole training camp, it helped a lot to actually put our priorities straight. I got to take out some things, I got to add a little more things. It was just changing up the recipe and the last one, I thought went pretty well and we’re kind of sticking to it and we’ll see how this one goes.”

