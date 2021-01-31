Matt Brown Not Retiring After Loss To Carlos Condit On Fight Island

Matt Brown will not be calling it a career.

Entering his UFC on ABC 1 fight against Carlos Condit, Brown hinted that this could be his retirement bout. He knew ending his career with a win over “The Natural Born Killer” would be a good way to go out. However, he dropped a decision and since the fight, he never said if he would be retiring.

Now, Brown spoke to MMAJunkie Radio where he confirmed he will keep on fighting.

“I retired a few years ago, and then when I came back the primary motivator was just be a prize fighter and make some more money, but since I’ve come back, I’ve really loved the whole process again,” Brown said. “(I’ve) really fell in love with it more again. I’ve kind of seen how good that I can be and the skills that I can – the skills have grown so much. I think I have a lot more in me. I think I can do a lot bigger things than I’ve ever done before.”

Matt Brown is 40-years-old but is always in exciting fights. The KO artist is on a two-fight skid with losses to Condit and Miguel Baeza. However, in the Baeza fight, “Immortal” showed off his power hurting the young prospect early in the scrap.

Who and when Brown will fight again is uncertain. The good news is he will continue fighting.