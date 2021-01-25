Marina Rodriguez Addresses Controversial False Stoppage At UFC 257

Marina Rodriguez would love to have an extra $50,000 on top of her $50,000 bonus for Performance of the Night because she believes she had not one but two knockouts during the fight.

The UFC 257 pay per view opened with two of the hottest prospects in the strawweight division when Marina Rodriguez took on the surging Amanda Ribas. Both competitors entered the bout ranked inside the top 10, but there were undoubtedly more eyes on Ribas, who came into the bout as arguably the biggest prospect currently active in the division. The oddsmakers and handicappers tended to agree, as Ribas entered the bout as a sizable 3.3 to 1 favorite. Marina Rodriguez would upset the Ribas backers by turning in a second-round TKO victory that came close to being stopped prior to the official finish.

Early in the second round, Rodriguez dropped Ribas with a big right and then followed it up with some ground and pound. With 4:20 remaining in the round, Herb Dean stepped within inches of the action and seemed primed to stop the fight, prompting Rodriguez to return to her feet and commence celebrating.

As Ribas made it back to her feet, Rodriguez gestured to Herb Dean as if to say, “You stopped the fight!”, to which Herb Dean promptly denied. Rodriguez would go right back on the offensive and earn a proper stoppage later in the round, bringing an official close to the fight with 0:54 remaining.

Marina Rodriguez Addresses The Controversial Stoppage

At the post-fight media scrum, Marina Rodriguez was asked to share her thoughts on the false stoppage, particularly as the sequence was unfolding.

“When I went in to finish her, I saw that she was already immobile,” Rodriguez said via translation. “She felt the first punch, and she wasn’t moving. So when Herb Dean came in, he had his arms open. he said something. I just stepped away. I thought I had knocked her out. As I turned my back, I heard some screams, and he still had his arms open. And I just had to go in there and knock her out again, so I think that was two knockouts tonight.”

Unfortunately, it will only count as one knockout, but it was a big one. Rodriguez now moves to 13-1-2 in her career and 3-1-2 in the UFC. She entered the fight ranked #8, and this win over Ribas will certainly move her up the strawweight ladder.

What are your thoughts on Herb Dean’s stoppage of the Marina Rodriguez/Amanda Nunes fight?