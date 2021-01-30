Justin Gaethje Vows To Get Revenge Against Dustin Poirier

Justin Gaethje has no intentions of leaving the UFC without getting retribution for his loss to Dustin Poirier three years ago.

Justin Gaethje has had a stellar UFC run thus far. Since jumping over from the World Series of Fighting in 2017, he has truly lived up to his nickname of turning in one highlight after another, racking up a performance bonus in every single fight up until his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254. The loss to Nurmagomedov surely burns a competitor of Gaethje’s degree, but there is another opponent whom he is adamant about facing again: victor of last Saturday’s UFC 257 main event Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier.

Justin Gaethje Vows To Exact Revenge

In April 2018, Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier took part in an instant classic which many consider to be the most entertaining fight of Gaethje’s career, which is saying a lot. Gaethje has always prided himself on putting on a show, but the one thing he likes more is getting his arm raised in victory.

As Gaethje looks to rebound from his loss to Nurmagomedov in October, he has surveyed the lightweight scene and remains open to what comes his way, but his gaze will never fully stray from the luster of a Poirier rematch with an alternate ending.

“It was an awesome weekend for us lightweights,” Gaethje told ESPN of UFC 257. “It really shook up the division and it will really make the UFC matchmakers come together and come up with some ideas. There are a lot of options.

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje Face Off Prior to UFC on FOX: Poirier vs. Gaethje. Image: Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

“I saw they moved Dustin ahead of me in the rankings, deservedly so. He is one, I’m two, Charles (Oliveira) is three, (Michael) Chandler is four. No matter what, I got to get my revenge with Poirier. I’m going to make it there no matter how I gotta get there.”

After claiming the #1-contender slot after finishing the biggest superstar in the sport, Justin Gaethje knows that a rematch against Poirier isn’t in the cards in the near future, but if he wins his next fight, it could come sooner than the current lightweight picture illustrates.

