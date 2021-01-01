Dana White Provides Update On Potential Covington/Masvidal Fight

UFC President Dana White and Colby Covington are on the same page regarding who should be Covington’s next opponent: Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal.

Former best friends Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington have been embroiled in a war of words for several months now. The beauty of our great sport of MMA is that when there is a grudge to be settled, there is a place to resolve them: inside the cage.

Deal Far From Done For Covington/Masvidal Fight

Colby Covington has been very vocal about his desire to fight the man he has dubbed “Street Judas,” but he claims that the feeling is not mutual and that Jorge Masvidal is holding up the fight due to his belief that it is a bad stylistic matchup for him. MMA Newsman The Schmo caught up with “The Bossman” to get to the bottom of where things stand with this potential bout.

“I don’t think Masvidal said, ‘I don’t like that fight stylistically,’” White said. “We’re working on that fight. That’s the fight we want, too, and hopefully, we’ll get that done this year, too.

Jorge Masvidal, Getty Images

“I’m telling you, we’ve got nothing but big fights all this year, so hopefully we can get a couple of these key ones buttoned up and done and start looking forward to them.”

There has been no word from the Masvidal camp on where things stand on the fight negotiations, but we now know that two of the three parties are interested. Following Jorge Masvidal’s loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 251, he was asked about potentially facing Covington next, but Masvidal stated that Colby Covington was not on his level. Perhaps this is the reason the fight has not made sufficient progress.

As of now, neither Colby Covington nor Jorge Masvidal has a fight booked.

What do you think is holding up the Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal fight from being finalized?