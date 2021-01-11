Dana White Claims Robert Whittaker Won’t Be Fighting For The Title Next

Dana White has made it clear, former middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker will not be fighting for the title next time out.

With Israel Adesanya moving up to fight Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title, many wondered if the UFC would do an interim middleweight title. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case, according to White.

“I don’t think he’s going to get a title shot next. He’ll have to fight somebody else first. It’s going to depend on what happens with Israel and Jan. We’ll see what happens,” White said on an ESPN+ Q&A.

Robert Whittaker is currently on a two-fight winning streak and coming off a decision win over Jared Cannonier at UFC 254. Before that, the Aussie beat Darren Till to get back into the win column after losing his belt to Israel Adesanya.

If Whittaker doesn’t fight for the belt next, his next opponent is uncertain. He could fight Paulo Costa in a number one contender bout or perhaps fight someone like Marvin Vettori. Regardless, it appears Whittaker will have to at least fight and win one more time before he gets another title shot.

In his career, Robert Whittaker holds notable wins over Yoel Romero, Jacare Souza, Derek Brunson, Uriah Hall, and Brad Tavares.