Dan Hooker Hopes To Avoid Embarrassment At UFC 257 Press Conference

Dan Hooker does not want to end up on the wrong end of a Conor McGregor one-liner at the UFC 257 press conference.

This Thursday, the official UFC 257 press conference will be held from inside the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, which is also the venue for Saturday’s event. Attending the events will be the headliners, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, as well as the co-headliners, Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler.

Any Conor McGregor event is a big deal, so there will be millions of eyes on the press conference, which can be nerve-wracking for anybody, especially if you are a fighter who prefers to let your actions do your talking. Dan Hooker is such a fighter, but he is not letting the magnitude of the press conference distract him too much, especially since the spotlight will not be on him.

“To be honest, I’m a fan of the sport – it’ll be pretty surreal to be sitting up with those guys at such a huge press conference like that,” Hooker said in an interview with MMA Junkie. “I don’t put too much thought into it. I’m not a guy who goes away and practices my lines in the mirror or anything like that. I’m going to take it as it comes. Ninety-nine percent of the focus will be on Conor and what he’s going to do and what he’s going to say.”

Dan Hooker Hopes To Avoid The Path Of Jeremy Stephens

UFC 205 Press Conference, Jeremy Stephens underdoing one of the most epic burns of all time.

One thing we’ve learned from a Conor McGregor press conference is that you do not necessarily have to be an opponent of McGregor’s to wind up in his crosshairs. Of course, the most memorable example of this scenario is Jeremy Stephens aka the “Who the Fook is That Guy”…guy. Let’s just say that Dan Hooker doesn’t want to be “that guy.”

“You’ve got to be on your toes,” Hooker said with a smile. “You don’t want to get ‘Who the ‘fook’ is that guy’d?’ or something like that. He could chuck you in the can in one line.”

The UFC 257 pre-fight press conference is set to stream live at 8 AM ET, 5:00 AM PT.

