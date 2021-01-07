Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall Announced for Feb. 20 Fight Night

The UFC announced Tuesday that Andrei Arlovski’s next bout will be against Tom Aspinall in a new test for the veteran.

At 41 years of age and over two decades in the game, Andrei Arlovski has proven that he’s still got it. The grizzled veteran went 2-0 in 2020 and will look to carry that success into the new year. When you get to the age of an Andre Arlovski, especially when you are not in the rankings, you have to continue to prove you still belong. Because even with Arlovski’s accolades and experience, Father Time is undefeated, and come February 20th, he will have a much younger opponent awaiting him.

Tom Aspinall Photo Credit: Dolly Clew / Cage Warrior

27-year old Tom Aspinall also went 2-0 in 2020 in the UFC, which makes his official record in the promotion the same. Altogether, Aspinall is 9-2, with every single one of his victories coming by way of stoppage.

Perhaps that is one of the reasons the UFC has decided to pair him against Arlovski, who has been fighting much more conservative as of late, with each of his last six wins coming by decision. In fact, the last time Arlovski earned a stoppage win was in 2015. Something will have to give when Arlovski faces Aspinall, though, as either Arlovski’s decision streak will continue, Aspanall’s perfect stoppage streak will continue, or something more unexpected takes place when these heavyweights collide.

Andrei Arlovski’s most recent victory came over another heavyweight prospect, Tanner Boser, at UFC on ESPN: Santos vs. Teixeira in November. As for Aspinall, he defeated Alan Baudot via TKO in October.

With the addition of this bout, the current lineup for the February 20 Fight Night Card is as follows:

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis

Chris Daukaus vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Matt Brown vs. Carlos Condit

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall

Darrick Minner vs. Charles Rosa

Jai Herbert vs. Drakkar Klose

Danny Chavez vs. Jared Gordon

Shana Dobson vs. Casey O’Neill

Jamall Emmers vs. Chas Skelly

Vinicius Moreira vs. Ike Villanueva

Rafael Alves vs. Mike Trizano

What’s your prediction for this heavyweight clash between veteran and up-and-comer when Andre Arlovski takes on Tom Aspinall?