7 Takeaways from UFC 257: McGregor vs Poirier 2

UFC 257 featured lightweight main and co-main events that could set the tone for the division in 2021. Dustin Poirier was able to beat Conor Mcgregor in their rematch and Michael Chandler let the MMA world know that great fighters can come from Bellator into the UFC with his win over Dan Hooker.

There was a lot to take away from UFC 257, here are some to look at.

Fighting the Good Fight

This rematch could have happened without the UFC, fans may remember Poirier and McGregor going back and forth on Twitter before the booking was made official and done with the UFC. IN keeping with the charitable theme, at the press conference, Poirier let it be known while fighting to be first in line for the title is important, they are also doing it for something more than themselves. McGregor’s donation to Poirier’s “Good Fight Foundation” was confirmed shortly after the press conference, and the sportsmanlike respect from both parties was a welcome theme.

The Bag Man

Some things never change and Friday, the day of weigh-ins Ottman Azaitar was not only removed from the card but from the UFC as well. For some reason, Azaitar felt the need to violate the COVID-19 safety protocol according to the UFC. Climbing on balconies and a mystery bag was said to be part of the ordeal but whatever it was, caused a shuffle in the card. It wouldn’t be a UFC event if there weren’t some last-minute shuffle in the card.

Juliana Pena

Pena picked up a win but McMann nearly grinded out a victory. It may have gone the other way, but Pena still felt the need to call out the champion Amanda Nunes. As far as fans know a bout with Megan Anderson is next for Nunes but certainly Pena will be waiting to compete after this win at UFC 257.

Pitbull Shade

Patricio Pitbull knew Chandler was making his UFC debut tonight and felt the need to throw some shade at the former Bellator lightweight champion.

After Chandler picked up the win against Hooker, Pitbull sent another message

Good work, my son! Daddy is proud of you @MikeChandlerMMA! #UFC257 — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) January 24, 2021

Marina Rodriguez Upset

Ribas may have been winning the hearts of fans but Rodrguez showed her height and reach would be the advantage in the fight. She was able to put Ribas away in the second round adding to the list of underdogs that would come out on top at UFC 257.

Diamonds Are Forever

Poirier was able to avenge his loss to McGregor from 2014 and one thing was proven, evolution takes place in the cage. McGregor seemed to admit and accept that his time away played a factor in his loss and Poirier’s win. While the first round might have been strong for McGregor, the calf kicks, by McGregor’s own admission in the post-fight press conference, played a role in the loss. Something he will need to work if there is McGregor/Poirier 3. In the meantime, if Poirier was under pressure in 2014, he’s evolved into a diamond now.

The Lightweight Future

When the UFC made their debut on ABC, the announcement from Khabib Nurmagomedov was he would wait and see if he saw anything that impressed him to return to MMA and continue as the lightweight champion, or walk away forever. Apparently, he told Dana White that whatever he needed to see, he did not see at UFC 257 despite the spectacular finishes that happened. White indicated as much in the post-fight-presser. There are a lot of fights to make, especially with Chandler added to the mix.

There’s obviously more to take away from this event than what is listed here, afterall it is the first pay-per-view from the UFC of 2021. With Chandler in the mix, McGregor seemingly wanting to compete some more again, and everyone waiting for a potential return from Nurmagomedov, it should make for some interesting matchmaking in the coming months.

What did you take away from the event?