UFC Pay-Per-View Price To Increase Beginning With UFC 257 on Jan. 23

Another year, another price hike for the UFC, as the cost of UFC pay-per-views will increase beginning with UFC 257.

The UFC’s pay-per-views will enter 2021 with a New Year’s resolution to continue to grow financially. ESPN has confirmed that the price of pay-per-views will increase by $5, from $64.99 up to $69.99 beginning with UFC 257 on January 23. A Conor McGregor-headlined pay per view is always a safe time to hike the price, and the price will reportedly remain at $69.99 for the foreseeable future.

The annual ESPN+ price for new subscribers is also increasing, going from $49.99 to $59.99 per year. ESPN has informed Variety.com that the $49.99 price for current subscribers will remain $49.99 until no earlier than March 2, 2021.

This increase marks the second straight time a UFC pay-per-view cost hike has coincided with a Conor McGregor event, with January 2020 being the last time the price went up, going from $59.99 to $64.99 prior to UFC 246 on January 18. The last time there was an increase in the ESPN+ pricing was in August, when the $4.99 monthly price for the streaming service increased by 20% up to $5.99.

Conor McGregor will be facing Dustin Poirier in the main event for UFC 257. Other notable bouts on the card include ranked strawweights Marina Rodriguez taking on Amanda Ribas, Shane Burgos taking on Hakeem Dawodu, and former title challenger Sara McMann facing Julianna Pena among other entertaining scraps. The full card for the UFC 257 pay-per-view is listed below.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann

Shane Burgos vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukan

Marcin Prachnio vs. Khalil Rountree

Sergey Morozov vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Joanne Calderwood vs. Jessica Eye

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Brad Tavares

Makmud Muradov vs. Andrew Sanchez

Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola